South Shore Line plans schedule revision as first phase of Double Track nears completion

The South Shore Line says train service between Carroll Avenue and Dune Park will resume Wednesday, October 25. It marks the completion of the first phase of the Double Track project. It also means trains can resume stopping at Michigan City-11th Street and Beverly Shores. A revised schedule can be found at MySouthShoreLine.com.

Trains will continue to be replaced by buses between Dune Park and Gary Metro Center, as work continues. The complete second track is scheduled to open in May of 2024.

When it's done, the South Shore Line will be able to run another 14 weekday trains to Chicago. The project also involves the installation of high-level train platforms and the elimination of 20 grade crossings, among other improvements.

In a statement, the railroad thanks riders and communities along the line for their support and patience during the construction.