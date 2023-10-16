Porter County's former development and stormwater director hired by Valparaiso

Porter County's former director of development and stormwater management has gotten a job with the city of Valparaiso. Bob Thompson has been hired as a deputy engineer, according to acity press release.

Thompson resigned last month after a 33-year career with Porter County, amid criticism over his handling of the proposed Malden Solar project and the development of the county's former solar ordinance — including vocal criticism from the president of the board of commissioners. At the time, Thompson maintained that he hadn't done anything wrong, but he didn't feel he could go on working for the county.

Now, Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy says he's "pleased to have someone with Bob’s extensive experience and expertise" on the city's engineering team. He expects Thompson to help update the city's pathways master plan, ADA transition plan and engineering standards.