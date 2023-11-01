Road work to bring traffic restrictions to State Road 249, U.S. 30

Road work will bring traffic restrictions to State Road 249 and U.S. 30. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp from the Port of Indiana to U.S. 12 will be closed from Friday through the end of December.

That will let crews do preliminary work, ahead of a project set to begin in the spring, to reconstruct the State Road 249 bridge over U.S. 12 and build a second bridge. INDOT's official detour follows State Road 249, U.S. 20 and State Road 149.

Meanwhile, the town of Schererville says U.S. 30 will be down to one lane in each direction west of Burr Street from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday next week. That work is in preparation for the new Zeigler Subaru dealership. The town encourages drivers to find another route while work is taking place.