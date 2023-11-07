© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republicans take control of Portage mayor's office, city council

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published November 7, 2023 at 11:58 PM CST
Austin Bonta speaks to the Portage City Council during its July 6 meeting.
screenshot from Portage Indiana Government Page Facebook video
Austin Bonta speaks to the Portage City Council during its July 6 meeting.

The Portage mayor's office and city council both flipped Republican in Tuesday's election. Austin Bonta unseated Mayor Sue Lynch with almost 59 percent of the vote.

Bonta says his first goals will be to update the city's comprehensive plan and ease regulations on businesses. "This is going to be an administration that's positive when it comes to growth, positive when it comes to business development, and I believe that in the long run, that's going to be what generates the tax base that we need to get Portage on the long-term path to financial success as a city and then turn that over to provide the best infrastructure and services to our residents," Bonta told Lakeshore Public Media.

Democrats Deb Podgorski and Brian Gulley lost their council seats. Newly-elected Republicans Melissa Weidenbach, Bob Parnell, Victoria Gresham and Penny Ambler will join reelected Democrats Ferdinand Alvarez, Gina Giese-Hurt and Collin Czilli, who appeared to win by just 13 votes.

Democrat Elizabeth Modesto narrowly won the clerk-treasurer's office, beating Republican John Harrison with 52 percent of the vote. Incumbent Nina Rivas did not seek reelection.
Tags
Local News Portage City CouncilPortage Mayor Sue LynchAustin BontaPortage
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger