© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indianapolis-based nonprofit to acquire St. Joseph Carmelite Home in East Chicago

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published November 9, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST
damar.org

St. Joseph's Carmelite Home in East Chicago is being acquired by an Indianapolis-based nonprofit. Damar Services says it's acquired the residential treatment facility from the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus. The facility started as an orphanage in 1913.

In a letter to supporters, current Chief Operations Officer Sr. Maria Giuseppe said it was a difficult decision, based on the reality that fewer sisters are presently available and the challenges of beginning again after a devastating fire in 2021.

Damar says it doesn't plan to lay off any of its 45 employees, when it takes over later this year or early next year. It also plans to add Applied Behavior Analysis therapy for people with autism, bringing about 15 new positions. The company says a "veteran leader" will relocate to East Chicago "to assist in merging cultures and assuring continued high-quality service to the region."

Damar currently operates a residential treatment facility at its main campus, along with ABA clinics, schools for children with disabilities and other services.
Tags
Local News St. Joseph's Carmelite Home
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger