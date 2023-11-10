Main Street construction to impact traffic between Calumet and U.S. 41

Road work is coming to Main Street between Calumet Avenue and U.S. 41. Dyer, Munster and Schererville are teaming up to do "deep patching on specific problem segments of roadway."

Crews will be working 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday of next week, weather permitting. Local traffic will have access, but drivers are encouraged to find another route, when possible.

Schererville Director of Operations Andrew Hanson says it's a stopgap measure until a bigger project can take place. "Munster is working on a project to do some widening in the future. The road's in pretty bad condition, so this is a temporary fix to get us by until that big project comes through," Hanson told the town council Wednesday.

The Schererville Town Council approved its part of the agreement during Wednesday's meeting.