© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gary Board of Works approves contract for fiber optics project

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published December 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST
Photo provided

The city of Gary is moving forward with efforts to make it easier to get high-speed internet. The board of works Wednesday approved a $4.5 million contract with Gary Digital Equity for what the mayor's office calls "a massive installation of fiber optic cabling."

In a statement, Mayor Jerome Prince calls the project "a game changer," saying it would improve the quality of life for residents, as well as economic development for the city. When it's complete in May of 2025, city officials expect residents will pay about $35 a month for internet service, significantly less than many areas.

Funding for the project will come from the federal American Rescue Plan. But before it can move forward, funding still needs to be officially appropriated by the city council.
Tags
Local News Gary IndianaGary Mayor Jerome PrinceAmerican Rescue Planbroadband accessbroadband connectivity
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger