Gary Board of Works approves contract for fiber optics project

The city of Gary is moving forward with efforts to make it easier to get high-speed internet. The board of works Wednesday approved a $4.5 million contract with Gary Digital Equity for what the mayor's office calls "a massive installation of fiber optic cabling."

In a statement, Mayor Jerome Prince calls the project "a game changer," saying it would improve the quality of life for residents, as well as economic development for the city. When it's complete in May of 2025, city officials expect residents will pay about $35 a month for internet service, significantly less than many areas.

Funding for the project will come from the federal American Rescue Plan. But before it can move forward, funding still needs to be officially appropriated by the city council.