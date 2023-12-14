© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Democratic lawmakers to hold town halls in Portage and Chesterton, ahead of 2024 session

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published December 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News

Portage and Chesterton residents have a chance to meet with their state lawmakers this weekend, ahead of the 2024 legislative session.

Senator Rodney Pol Jr., Representative Chuck Moseley and Representative Pat Boy will host two town halls Saturday. The first is from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Chesterton Town Hall and the second is from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Portage Countryside Hall at Countryside Park.

The Senate Democratic Media Office says they'll discuss the approaching session and give residents a chance to give feedback on their legislative priorities.
Local News Indiana state Senator Rodney Pol, Jr.Chuck MoseleyState Representative Pat BoyIndiana General Assembly
Michael Gallenberger
