Democratic lawmakers to hold town halls in Portage and Chesterton, ahead of 2024 session

Portage and Chesterton residents have a chance to meet with their state lawmakers this weekend, ahead of the 2024 legislative session.

Senator Rodney Pol Jr., Representative Chuck Moseley and Representative Pat Boy will host two town halls Saturday. The first is from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Chesterton Town Hall and the second is from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Portage Countryside Hall at Countryside Park.

The Senate Democratic Media Office says they'll discuss the approaching session and give residents a chance to give feedback on their legislative priorities.