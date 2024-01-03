© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Indiana Secretary of State distributes election improvement grants

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published January 3, 2024 at 12:01 PM CST
Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales presents grant funding to Lake County election officials
Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales presents grant funding to Lake County election officials Jan. 2.

Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales was in Northwest Indiana Tuesday, handing out grant funding to county election officials. More than 60 counties are set to get about $2 million, with money coming from the Federal Help America Vote Act. That can be used for local election improvement and security efforts, poll worker training and outreach initiatives.

LeAnn Angerman is the assistant director of the Lake County Board of Elections and Registration. She said in a statement that the county plans to use part of its $89,570 on an "educational component" for voters and poll workers, so everyone "can understand the process, the rules, and their rights.”

Porter County was awarded $27,000. Jasper County got $5,794.70, and Starke County received $10,169.17.

