South Shore Line plans additional Double Track busing Thursday

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published January 3, 2024 at 5:27 PM CST
South Shore Line

More busing is planned on the South Shore Line this week.

Trains are currently replaced by buses between Dune Park and Gary Metro Center, as Double Track work continues. But for midday trains Thursday and possibly Friday, busing will take place all the way between Gary Metro Center and Carroll Avenue in Michigan City, to accommodate signal work.

The extra busing will be in effect for westbound trains leaving Carroll Avenue between 8:30 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. and eastbound trains leaving Gary Metro Center between 9:50 a.m. and 3:35 p.m.
Local News south shore lineDouble Track projectNorthern Indiana Commuter Transportation District
Michael Gallenberger
