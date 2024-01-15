Overhead wire repairs to continue impacting South Shore Line service Tuesday

More busing is planned on the South Shore Line Tuesday, as crews continue repairing overhead wire damage in Gary.

Trains are currently replaced by buses between Dune Park and Gary Metro Center, as Double Track work continues. But for midday trains Tuesday, busing will take place all the way between Dune Park and East Chicago.

The extra busing will be in effect for westbound trains arriving at Millennium Station between 10:28 a.m. and 6:13 p.m. and eastbound trains leaving Millennium Station between 8:45 a.m. and 2:25 p.m.

Buses will be timed to match the regular weekday train schedule.