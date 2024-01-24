© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Hammond School Board opts against early exit from Kelly Services contract for substitute teachers

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published January 24, 2024 at 6:31 PM CST
School City of Hammond

The Hammond School Board on Tuesday debated whether to continue outsourcing substitute teaching positions. School City of Hammond has paid Kelly Services almost $4.5 million dollars since 2022 to provide subs.

Company representatives say they've increased the fill rate from 61 percent in the fall of 2021 to almost 91 percent in the fall of 2023. They say they've also required additional screenings and raised the minimum age from 18 to 21.

But with the district facing a fiscal cliff, board member Carlotta Blake-King believes cutting Kelly's contract is a no-brainer. "We're in a crisis, and here we are treading water on this topic when we're cutting everything else," Blake-King said.

Kelly Services' contract with School City of Hammond runs through the end of June. Blake-King's motion directing Superintendent Scott Miller to find a way to get out of it sooner failed by a vote of three-to-two.

For one thing, board member Cindy Murphy wanted to be sure the district had a plan in place for what's next. "Let's just say Kelly isn't with us tomorrow. We have zero subs. That would be utter chaos," Murphy said.

And she wants to make sure it doesn't make the financial situation worse. If a sub can't be found for a classroom, the district pays regular teachers $60 an hour to supervise those students.
Tags
Local News School City of HammondCarlotta Blake-KingCindy MurphyHammond superintendent Scott Miller
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger