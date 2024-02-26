© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

NIPSCO to install new electric meters

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published February 26, 2024 at 5:52 PM CST

NIPSCO customers will soon be getting new electric meters. The utility says the rollout will begin in March with residential customers in Highland and continue in phases over the next three years throughout NIPSCO's service area.

The new meters will contain "Advanced Metering Infrastructure" technology. That will let NIPSCO read meters remotely and also allow for "more granular billing information for customers." NIPSCO says it will also speed up its response to outages and emergencies.

Customers getting a new meter will get a notification letter about 30 days before the installation. The work will be done by subcontractor Quanta Utility Engineering Services. Technicians will drive marked vehicles, wear uniforms and carry photo identification. The work will typically take less than 15 minutes, and customers may briefly lose power during the installation.
Tags
Local News NIPSCO
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger