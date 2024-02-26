NIPSCO to install new electric meters

NIPSCO customers will soon be getting new electric meters. The utility says the rollout will begin in March with residential customers in Highland and continue in phases over the next three years throughout NIPSCO's service area.

The new meters will contain "Advanced Metering Infrastructure" technology. That will let NIPSCO read meters remotely and also allow for "more granular billing information for customers." NIPSCO says it will also speed up its response to outages and emergencies.

Customers getting a new meter will get a notification letter about 30 days before the installation. The work will be done by subcontractor Quanta Utility Engineering Services. Technicians will drive marked vehicles, wear uniforms and carry photo identification. The work will typically take less than 15 minutes, and customers may briefly lose power during the installation.