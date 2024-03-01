Valparaiso City Council approves one annexation request but tables another

The Valparaiso City Council has approved one annexation request but tabled another.

Council members agreed Monday to add into the city about 89 acres east of County Road 325 East and north of the Norfolk Southern tracks. The annexation could pave the way for future heavy industrial development, but there aren't any specific plans yet.

A request to add about 100 acres south of Division Road between County Road 150 East and State Road 49 was met with more hesitation, due to some changes to the proposed ordinance. For one thing, NIPSCO wants a three-year phase-in on property taxes, if its facility there is going to be annexed into the city.

Planning Director Beth Shrader said it would still bring in $30,000 over that three-year period. "As a reminder to the council, we are currently receiving zero dollars from NIPSCO," Shrader said. "If this remains in the county, we will continue to receive zero dollars from NIPSCO."

Additionally, Shrader is now recommending that the southernmost parcels be zoned for rural, rather than industrial, development.

Council President Robert Cotton wanted more time to consider the proposed amendments, before approving them. The annexation would also include a new gas station being planned by Family Express.

The city council also heard a request from Valparaiso University, to rezone the former Broadway Cafe property at U.S. 30 and Sturdy Road from commercial to campus development. Shrader noted that aligns with the city's comprehensive plan.