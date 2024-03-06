One person dead, one in custody after early morning shooting on I-80/94, Indiana State Police say

One person was killed in an apparent shooting Wednesday morning on I-80/94, and the person who reported it was taken into custody.

Indiana State Police say they got a call around 4:00 a.m. from someone saying they'd been involved in a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting on westbound I-80/94. By that point, the caller had stopped their vehicle on I-65 near 61st.

At the same time, police say they began getting reports of a single-vehicle crash near Central Avenue. When they got there, troopers say they tried to render first aid on the driver, but determined the driver had died, with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Police say the original caller was eventually taken to the Lake County Jail, and the incident remains under investigation.