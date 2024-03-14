Lane, ramp closures coming to I-65

Road work returns to I-65 next week. The Indiana Department of Transportation says I-65 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between 61st and 109th, as crews finish the concrete restoration work begun last year.

Traffic will be shifted to the left, as crews work in the right lanes and shoulders. During that work, the ramps from U.S. 30 to southbound I-65 will be closed, along with the ramp from northbound I-65 to U.S. 30.

Those lane and ramp closures are expected to last about 10 days. There will still be some overnight lane closures after that, as crews replace pavement markers and complete other punch list items.

Starting around next Wednesday, the southbound exit ramps to Ridge Road will close for fiber optic work. They're scheduled to reopen in early April, when the northbound exit ramp will close.