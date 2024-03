Three people are dead after a shooting at a home near Griffith.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says police were called to the home in the 600 block of Colfax shortly before 2:00 p.m. Friday. There, they found three men with apparent gunshot wounds. Two were already dead, while the third later died at a hospital.

The sheriff's office says detectives are investigating several factors, including whether the incident may have been a murder/suicide.