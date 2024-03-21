Resurfacing, railroad crossing work to bring lane closures to U.S. 30

Lane closures are coming to U.S. 30 in Lake County.

Starting Monday, CSX will be replacing the asphalt approaches at its railroad crossing in Dyer. The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be alternating lane closures for about five days. Drivers can expect changing traffic patterns and delays during peak times.

Starting as soon as Sunday, resurfacing will bring overnight lane closures and daytime shoulder work to U.S. 30 between Taft and I-65. That work will also include patching, milling, traffic signal loops and pavement markings. Drivers can also expect temporary intersection closures between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. That work will continue through late May, when it'll move to the stretch between I-65 and State Road 51.