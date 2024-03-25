East Chicago Health Department investigating possible measles exposure at local church

A possible mass exposure of measles is being investigated by the East Chicago Health Department. The city says someone from out of town traveled to a local church while infectious.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through respiratory droplets. Symptoms typically begin with high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

The health department urges residents to make sure they've been vaccinated and watch for any symptoms. Children typically get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at 12 to 15 months, then again at four to six years. But kids as young as six months old can get the vaccine if they're at risk.

Those who haven't been vaccinated are asked to call their doctor or the East Chicago Health Department at 219-391-8467.