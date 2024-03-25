© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Unemployment rates continue to rise in Lake, Porter counties

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 25, 2024 at 6:30 PM CDT
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News

Lake County continues to have Indiana's highest unemployment rate. It rose to six percent in February, up from 5.7 percent the month before and in February of 2023. Gary, in particular, has the highest unemployment rate of any major city in Indiana at 8.2 percent, followed closely by East Chicago at 7.8 percent.

Porter County's unemployment rate remains lower, but the trend was similar. It rose from 4.4 percent in February of 2023 to 4.6 percent last month. Valparaiso has one of the lowest unemployment rates locally at 4.3 percent.

About 5,300 fewer Lake and Porter County residents were working last month than in February of 2023.
Michael Gallenberger
