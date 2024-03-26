Herd of cows struck by car after escaping from farm, according to city of Crown Point

Cows were killed and a Ford sedan was totaled in a crash in Crown Point early Tuesday morning. The city says Crown Point Fire Rescue was called to the area of U.S. 231 and Mississippi just after 3:00 a.m.

It turned out a herd of cows had apparently escaped from a nearby farm. The city says seven cows were hurt. Some sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the Ford declined to be taken to the hospital.

Crown Point Fire Rescue helped the farmer herd the remaining cows back home. Crews also helped remove the dead and injured cows from the roadway.