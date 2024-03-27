Road work coming to several Region highways

Construction season is ramping up in Northwest Indiana.

Starting as soon as today (Thursday), State Road 114 will be closed between Newton County Road 200 East and State Road 55. The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews are continuing a resurfacing project that began last year. Local access will be maintained, but the intersection of State Roads 55 and 114 will remain closed through mid-June.

Meanwhile, a number of projects are scheduled to begin next week. The intersection of U.S. 421 and U.S. 6 will be closed through late September, while crews convert it to a roundabout. I-65 will have overnight lane closures between State Roads 2 and 10, as crews prepare the shoulders to handle traffic during summer bridge replacement projects.

In Merrillville, Taft Street will be down to one lane at Turkey Creek through mid-May, as crews conduct a bridge deck overlay project. INDOT says traffic will be controlled by a temporary stoplight.

Lane closures also start next week on U.S. 20 in Burns Harbor, State Road 49 in Chesterton and U.S. 30 east of Valparaiso for bridge and culvert projects.