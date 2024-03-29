IDEM agrees to hold public hearing on U.S. Steel air permit renewal

Members of the public will be able to weigh in, in person, on the renewal of U.S. Steel's air permit. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 25 at 6:00 p.m. at 21st Century Charter School at 556 Washington Street in Gary. Written comments are now due by April 29.

The public hearing and extension of the comment period were requested by environmental advocates. "Gary and Northwest Indiana have some of the worst air pollution in the country," said Dorreen Carey, president of Gary Advocates for Responsible Development (GARD) in a press release. "IDEM and U.S. Steel need to know that we don’t just want them to meet the letter of the law – we want them to work with the community to do better and ensure that we are breathing clean air.”

IDEM won't verbally respond to questions or comments during the hearing, but will provide written responses as part of its final decision on the permit renewal.