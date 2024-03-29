Valparaiso updates residents on planned roundabout at State Road 130 and CR 400 North

The city of Valparaiso is getting ready for a future roundabout at State Road 130 and Porter County Road 400 North.

Currently, 400 North ends at a stop sign at a curve on State Road 130. City Engineer Max Rehlander says the existing design can lead to safety concerns.

"So, you know, if you're driving westbound on 400 North, you have to look over your shoulder, like, really crane your neck," Rehlander said during a public hearing Thursday. "Also, there's a stop bar and a stop sign, but that's not necessarily in a great spot, due to the skew of the road approach."

Similarly, vehicles turning left onto 400 North often face long waits, while traffic speeds by around them.

In 2021, the city was awarded federal funding to try to solve these issues, and planning has now reached the environmental phase. During Thursday's hearing, Rehlander said the planned roundabout would be built in two phases in 2026 or, more likely, 2027.

The first phase would take three to six months and require the temporary closure of 400 North. When that's done, State Road 130 will close for about four weeks, while crews finish the roundabout.

"For any road closure anywhere within these project limits, signage will be posted in advance. Public notification will be provided," Rehlander added. "That way, drivers know how to route around the area and when to route around the area."

The roundabout would include a multi-use path along the north side, which would eventually connect to other pathways the city plans to build. Construction would cost about $2.6 million dollars. About 20 percent would be paid by the federal government.

For now, Rehlander said the next step is to identify and acquire the necessary right-of-way, which will total more than three acres.

No one voiced any opposition to the roundabout itself Thursday, but some neighboring property owners asked about the right-of-way acquisition process, the construction schedule and whether existing trees could be protected. Written comments are due by April 12.