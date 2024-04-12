© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Lake County Council approves proclamation honoring Clorius Lay

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 12, 2024 at 6:53 PM CDT
Lake County Council members discuss a police contract during their April 9 meeting.
Lake County Council members discuss a police contract during their April 9 meeting.

A longtime community leader received one final honor Tuesday. The Lake County Council approved a proclamation honoring former council member Clorius Lay, who died in February at the age of 83.

The proclamation remembered Lay as a "brilliant lawyer, dedicated politician and devoted family man." It also noted his role in the Civil Rights Movement, helping to bring the National Black Political Convention to Gary in 1972.

While presenting the proclamation to Lay's family, council member Randy Niemeyer told his young grandson to carry on his legacy. "I really appreciated the small amount of time that I got the opportunity to get to know Clorius, so it was a blessing to have him as part of our team here," Niemeyer said.

Council President Christine Cid recalled that Lay often talked about his family. "I think it was his proudest thing in life, his family, most cherished," Cid said.

Before his year on the Lake County Council, Lay had also served on the Gary Common Council, the Calumet Township Board and the Gary School Board.
Local News Lake County CouncilClorius LayRandy NiemeyerChristine Cid
