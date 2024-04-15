© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Law enforcement agencies team up for Valpo stop arm violation awareness campaign

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 15, 2024 at 5:53 PM CDT
provided by Indiana State Police

Police will be out in the Valparaiso area this week to bring awareness to school bus stop arm violations. The Indiana Department of Education believes that 2,530 stop arm violations happen every day in the state. That's in spite of clear regulations and severe penalties.

Now, Indiana State Police say they're teaming up with the Valparaiso Police Department, Porter County Sheriff's Office and Valparaiso Community Schools for a week-long awareness campaign. Officers say the goal "is to educate drivers about the dangers of illegally passing a school bus when its stop arm is extended, putting children's lives at risk."
