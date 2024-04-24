© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
One person dead after Tuesday afternoon crash on I-65

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 24, 2024 at 6:20 PM CDT

One person is dead, after a three-vehicle crash on I-65 Tuesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police believe a Chevy HHR was heading north in the right lane, approaching the ramp to I-80/94. But it apparently failed to slow for traffic and rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra. That, in turn, pushed the Hyundai into the path of a Ram pickup, which hit the Hyundai on the driver's side. Troopers say the driver of the Hyundai suffered traumatic injuries and was later declared dead at St. Mary's Hospital.

Traffic was backed up for several hours during the crash investigation. Police say a pursuit also occurred during that time, and a suspect was apprehended near the crash scene.
Indiana State Police I-65
Michael Gallenberger
