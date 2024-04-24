South Shore trains to make extra stop for C2E2
South Shore Line trains will make an extra stop Friday for the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo.
All westbound trains will stop at McCormick Place between 10:16 a.m. and 6:04 p.m. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there between 12:43 and 11:08 p.m., except for some rush hour trains.
On Saturday, an extra eastbound train will leave Millennium Station at 4:25 p.m., pick up passengers at McCormick Place at 4:34, and then make all local stops from Hegewisch to Carroll Avenue. Most regularly-scheduled weekend trains will stop at McCormick Place on request.