© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

South Shore trains to make extra stop for C2E2

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 24, 2024 at 6:18 PM CDT
South Shore Line

South Shore Line trains will make an extra stop Friday for the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo.

All westbound trains will stop at McCormick Place between 10:16 a.m. and 6:04 p.m. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there between 12:43 and 11:08 p.m., except for some rush hour trains.

On Saturday, an extra eastbound train will leave Millennium Station at 4:25 p.m., pick up passengers at McCormick Place at 4:34, and then make all local stops from Hegewisch to Carroll Avenue. Most regularly-scheduled weekend trains will stop at McCormick Place on request.
Tags
Local News south shore lineChicago Comic & Entertainment Expo
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger