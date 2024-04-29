© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Valparaiso mayor addresses last week's police-involved shooting

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 29, 2024 at 6:51 PM CDT
Valparaiso Now Facebook page

Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas briefly addressed Thursday's police-involved shooting during Friday's board of works meeting. Caden Mura, 20, of Valparaiso, died, after what police call "an exchange of gunfire" with city and county officers near Fairgrounds Park.

"I just want to say how grateful we all are that no one else was hurt in this unusual event," Costas said Friday.

He added that more information would be released once Indiana State Police complete their investigation.
Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas, Valparaiso Police Department, Porter County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police
Michael Gallenberger
