Valparaiso mayor addresses last week's police-involved shooting

Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas briefly addressed Thursday's police-involved shooting during Friday's board of works meeting. Caden Mura, 20, of Valparaiso, died, after what police call "an exchange of gunfire" with city and county officers near Fairgrounds Park.

"I just want to say how grateful we all are that no one else was hurt in this unusual event," Costas said Friday.

He added that more information would be released once Indiana State Police complete their investigation.