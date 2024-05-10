South Shore Line midday trains to be replaced by buses Monday, ahead of Tuesday schedule changes

South Shore Line trains will once again be replaced by buses midday Monday. Westbound trains 14 and 114 scheduled to arrive at Millennium Station at 10:28 and 11:12 a.m. will be replaced by buses between Carroll Avenue and Gary Metro Center — as will eastbound train 7 scheduled to leave Millennium Station at 8:45 a.m.

Additionally, the western parking lot at the Miller Station will be closed for a special event from Saturday through Monday evening.

Once those restrictions are lifted, the new Double Track schedule will take effect Tuesday. The new schedule will include seven more trains in and out of Chicago each weekday, with most of the new trains running between Chicago and Michigan City. Meanwhile, Chicago-to-Gary trains will now start and end at Miller, rather than Gary Metro Center.