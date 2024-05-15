© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
INDOT reduces speed limit through U.S. 30 work zone

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 15, 2024 at 6:34 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

Watch for a lower speed limit on U.S. 30, as road work continues in Dyer and Schererville. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the speed limit is now 35 miles per hour between the Illinois State Line and U.S. 41. Part of that area typically has a 45-mile-per-hour limit.

INDOT says the reduced speed limit will remain in place through the fall. Concrete restoration work and a bridge deck overlay project on the Plum Creek bridge in Dyer are expected to wrap up around May 24. Then a bridge replacement project will take place over the Dyer Ditch through late October.
Indiana Department of Transportation U.S. 30
