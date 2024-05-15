INDOT reduces speed limit through U.S. 30 work zone

Watch for a lower speed limit on U.S. 30, as road work continues in Dyer and Schererville. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the speed limit is now 35 miles per hour between the Illinois State Line and U.S. 41. Part of that area typically has a 45-mile-per-hour limit.

INDOT says the reduced speed limit will remain in place through the fall. Concrete restoration work and a bridge deck overlay project on the Plum Creek bridge in Dyer are expected to wrap up around May 24. Then a bridge replacement project will take place over the Dyer Ditch through late October.