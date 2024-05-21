April unemployment rates down from March but up from same period last year

Local unemployment rates dropped from March to April, but they remain higher than they were the same period last year.

Lake County's April unemployment rate was five percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That's down a percentage point from March but up a percentage point from April of 2023. Porter County's rate is 3.7 percent, compared to 4.4 percent in March and three percent the previous April.

Lake County no longer has the state's highest unemployment rate. It lost that title to Howard County.

But Gary continues to have the highest unemployment rate of Indiana's major cities at 7.3 percent. It's followed by East Chicago at 6.7.