Pavement work planned on Broadway in Gary while construction continues on U.S. 30, U.S. 12

Road work is coming to Broadway in downtown Gary.

A pavement replacement project will take place between the Indiana Toll Road and 4th Avenue, starting as soon as Tuesday. Traffic will be down to one lane in each direction, with two-way traffic sharing the southbound lanes, before switching to the other side in mid-August.

During the work, the exit and entrance ramps between Broadway and the Toll Road will be closed. The Indiana Department of Transportation asks drivers to use the ramps at U.S. 12/20 and I-65, instead. Additionally, the right lane of 4th Avenue will be closed at the Broadway intersection.

Meanwhile, projects on U.S. 30 and U.S. 12 will move to their next phases.

U.S. 30 will have lane closures west of St. John Road, as crews replace the bridge over the Dyer Ditch. Two-way traffic will share the eastbound lanes, starting as soon as Tuesday, before switching sides around mid-August.

Westbound U.S. 12 will be closed under State Road 249 through mid-June, as crews install structural steel on the overpass. Westbound traffic will still be able to get to northbound State Road 249, but not southbound 249. INDOT's official detour follows State Road 149 and U.S. 20.