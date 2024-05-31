South Shore Line plans overnight busing between Miller and Dune Park

The South Shore Line is planning more overnight busing. From Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7, the last four eastbound trains leaving Millennium Station after 8:00 p.m. will be replaced by buses between Miller and Dune Park.

Passengers will get off the train at Miller and board a bus. The bus will stop at Portage/Ogden Dunes and Dune Park, where passengers can get back on the train.

The railroad says the busing is to accommodate construction.

