Construction work to bring lane closures to U.S. 30 in Dyer, U.S. 6 in Porter County

U.S. 30 will have another round of lane closures in Dyer. Starting as soon as Monday, U.S. 30 will be down to one lane in each direction between the state line and Calumet Avenue for a bridge deck overlay project at Plum Creek.

The Indiana Department of Transportation asks drivers to expect changing traffic patterns as work continues through late July. A detour will be in place for trucks wider than 11 feet. Additionally, the speed limit on U.S. 30 is now 35 miles per hour all the way from the state line to U.S. 41, as construction work continues.

Meanwhile, in Porter County, resurfacing work will bring alternating lane closures to U.S. 6. Work is scheduled to take place between state roads 49 and 149 from Monday through late August. Flaggers will direct traffic where work is occurring.