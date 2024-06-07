© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Portage police honor outgoing crossing guard

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published June 7, 2024 at 1:04 PM CDT
Portage Police Department (Indiana) Facebook page

A longtime Portage crossing guard is hanging up the stop sign.

Since October 2001, Migdalia Delgado helped students safely get to and from Fegely Middle School. "And as you can imagine, that's through all that mother nature can throw at you," Police Chief Michael Candiano said while honoring Delgado during Tuesday's city council meeting, "rain, heat, cold, snow, wind — what else we got? What else have you been out there in?"

"Parents," Delgado added, drawing laughter from the audience.

Candiano said being a crossing guard is often a thankless — but very important — job. "Dealing with impatient drivers and directing traffic are some of the most frustrating things that you could ever do as a police officer or, obviously, as a crossing guard, yet she somehow managed to do this for . . . 23 years," Candiano said.

Candiano said Portage school children have been safer, thanks to Delgado's efforts.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
