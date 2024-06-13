© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Changing traffic patterns continue on I-80/94

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published June 13, 2024 at 6:36 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

More ramp closures are coming to eastbound I-80/94, as bridge work continues.

On Monday night, crews plan to close lanes and reconfigure traffic near Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue. Traffic will shift to the left, with the work zone to the right. During that overnight switch, the ramps from Calumet to eastbound I-80/94, all eastbound entrance and exit ramps at Indianapolis Boulevard and the eastbound exit ramp to southbound Kennedy will be closed — between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

After that, the ramp from southbound Indianapolis Boulevard to eastbound I-80/94, the ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to northbound Kennedy Avenue, and the ramps from Kennedy to westbound I-80/94 will remain closed through late June. The ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to northbound Indianapolis Boulevard is closed through mid-August.

This is due to bridge deck overlay work on the bridges over Indianapolis Boulevard and the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad. Work will continue in phases through late August.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says to expect changing traffic patterns and delays during peak times.
Tags
Local News I-80/94Indiana Department of Transportation
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger