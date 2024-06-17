© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!
Due to technical difficulties, some listeners are experiencing broadcast interruptions over the air. We're working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. You can still stream Lakeshore 89.1FM online.

South Shore Line warns passengers to be prepared for heat-related delays

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published June 17, 2024 at 12:30 PM CDT
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media

This week's hot weather could bring delays to South Shore Line trains.

The railroad says heat can impact track, overhead wire and other mechanical components. That may lead to the need for speed restrictions. The South Shore Line says it'll closely monitor train service and will work to minimize the impact.

Passengers can get the latest updates at mysouthshoreline.com, the South Shore app or by signing up for text or email notifications.

This comes as the railroad continues to deal with challenges with its new Double Track schedule.

In an update to passengers Friday, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District President Mike Noland said it's made some real progress -- more trains are on time, and those running late aren't as late. Still, he said the South Shore plans to adjust its schedule later this summer to improve on-time performance, as well as weekend service.

Noland encouraged passengers to give their feedback during an upcoming customer survey.
Tags
Local News south shore lineNorthern Indiana Commuter Transportation DistrictNICTD President Michael Noland
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger