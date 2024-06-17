South Shore Line warns passengers to be prepared for heat-related delays

This week's hot weather could bring delays to South Shore Line trains.

The railroad says heat can impact track, overhead wire and other mechanical components. That may lead to the need for speed restrictions. The South Shore Line says it'll closely monitor train service and will work to minimize the impact.

Passengers can get the latest updates at mysouthshoreline.com, the South Shore app or by signing up for text or email notifications.

This comes as the railroad continues to deal with challenges with its new Double Track schedule.

In an update to passengers Friday, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District President Mike Noland said it's made some real progress -- more trains are on time, and those running late aren't as late. Still, he said the South Shore plans to adjust its schedule later this summer to improve on-time performance, as well as weekend service.

Noland encouraged passengers to give their feedback during an upcoming customer survey.