Purdue Northwest announces lineup for 2024 season of Sinai Forum

Former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney and comedian Jim Gaffigan will be speaking as part of Purdue Northwest's Sinai Forum. The school has announced the lineup for the forum's 2024 season, which runs from September 15 to December 8.

Other speakers include Hall of Fame U.S. Soccer Goalkeeper Briana Scurry, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley and National Geographic explorer and photographer Joel Sartore.

Programs will be held Sunday afternoons at the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City or at the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex on Purdue's Westville campus. The school says the Sinai Forum has featured more than 350 speakers since it began in 1953.