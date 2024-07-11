Road closures planned on State Road 2 and U.S. 231, overnight ramp closures on I-65

State Road 2 will be closed near Aberdeen, starting as soon as Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 2 will be closed between Boon Grove Road and Division Road for a small structure replacement. The closure is scheduled to last through early September. INDOT's official detour will follow State Road 8, State Road 49 and U.S. 30.

On I-65 in Jasper County, drivers can expect overnight ramp closures at U.S. 231 and U.S. 24. Ramps are scheduled to be closed twice, for one night each time, between Monday, July 15 and Friday, July 26, depending on weather. It's part of ongoing resurfacing and patching work taking place on I-65.

Meanwhile, U.S. 231 is scheduled to close south of Rensselaer, starting as soon as Monday, for a bridge deck overlay between Jasper County roads 700 and 750 South. That closure is scheduled to continue through early September. INDOT's official detour will follow State Road 114 and I-65.