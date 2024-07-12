Campbell St. to close in Valparaiso for utility pole replacement

A portion of Campbell Street in Valparaiso will be closed, starting Monday. The board of works Friday agreed to let NIPSCO close Campbell between Burlington Beach and Bullseye Lake roads to replace utility poles.

Still, board members expressed frustration with NIPSCO's request for a full, four-day closure. Mayor Jon Costas said he understood the need for safety, but noted that Campbell is a major thoroughfare.

"We'll approve it, but why don't you get back with them and just say, 'You know, this is a major inconvenience," and we'd like to see them get in and get out," Costas said.

NIPSCO told the city it needs the full closure to accommodate equipment. But City Administrator Bill Oeding wondered whether NIPSCO was simply taking the easiest option for itself. He was willing to deny the request outright.

Ultimately, board members agreed to approve a two-day closure and direct NIPSCO to work with Oeding if it needs more time.