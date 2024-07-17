MacDonald returns to Memorial Opera House as interim director, as renovation project continues

Less than a year after stepping down as executive director of the Memorial Opera House, Scot MacDonald is back as its interim director. The Porter County Commissioners announced the appointment during their meeting Tuesday. MacDonald's replacement, Megan Stoner, resigned in May.

MacDonald told the commissioners he's glad to be back, and he looks forward to working with them. Commissioner Barb Regnitz said she's glad to have someone overseeing the facility during the renovation project.

During a project update, the commissioners were told that sub-floor work in the lobby has been completed, and tile work in the bathrooms was scheduled to start this week. The commissioners also approved a small change order, allowing two seats to be added to the original plan. And despite the discovery of some structural damage that had to be repaired, the commissioners say the project remains under budget.