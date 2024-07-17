© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
MacDonald returns to Memorial Opera House as interim director, as renovation project continues

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 17, 2024 at 6:18 PM CDT
Outgoing Memorial Opera House executive director Scot MacDonald is honored during the Aug. 8 Porter County Commissioners meeting.
screenshot from Porter County Government YouTube video
Outgoing Memorial Opera House executive director Scot MacDonald is honored during the Aug. 8, 2023 Porter County Commissioners meeting.

Less than a year after stepping down as executive director of the Memorial Opera House, Scot MacDonald is back as its interim director. The Porter County Commissioners announced the appointment during their meeting Tuesday. MacDonald's replacement, Megan Stoner, resigned in May.

MacDonald told the commissioners he's glad to be back, and he looks forward to working with them. Commissioner Barb Regnitz said she's glad to have someone overseeing the facility during the renovation project.

During a project update, the commissioners were told that sub-floor work in the lobby has been completed, and tile work in the bathrooms was scheduled to start this week. The commissioners also approved a small change order, allowing two seats to be added to the original plan. And despite the discovery of some structural damage that had to be repaired, the commissioners say the project remains under budget.
