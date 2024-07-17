© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Porter County, Valparaiso leaders condemn political violence

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 17, 2024 at 6:44 PM CDT

Porter County officials are among those speaking out against political violence. During Tuesday's board of commissioners meeting, Commissioner Laura Blaney said the board condemns Saturday's assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. She called violence an affront to Democratic values and a threat to the principles of justice and the rule of law.

In Valparaiso, Mayor Jon Costas and City Council President Robert Cotton issued a similar statement, saying, "Violence, regardless of its target, is unacceptable and counterproductive to the values we hold dear." They urged residents "to come together in a spirit of unity, moderation and peace" and "work towards a future where all individuals can express their views without fear of violence or retribution."
