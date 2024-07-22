© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Motorcyclist dead after Porter County crash

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 22, 2024 at 12:01 PM CDT
A motorcycle rider is dead, after a crash in Porter County on Saturday morning. The Porter County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 11:30 a.m. on Division Road.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was following a Lexus SUV westbound. Just past State Road 49, the SUV reportedly began turning right into a parking lot but then began to make a U-turn to head eastbound. Police believe the driver of the SUV didn't yield to the motorcycle and pulled directly in front of it.

Officers say emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures when they arrived, but the motorcycle rider had passed away.
Local News Porter County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger