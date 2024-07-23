© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Gary to partner with Notre Dame School of Architecture for new downtown master plan

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 23, 2024 at 7:18 PM CDT
Gary Mayor Eddie Melton announces a partnership with the Notre Dame School of Architecture’s Housing and Community Regeneration Initiative on a new downtown master plan during a July 23 press conference.
screenshot from City of Gary Mayor's Office Facebook video
Gary Mayor Eddie Melton announces a partnership with the Notre Dame School of Architecture’s Housing and Community Regeneration Initiative on a new downtown master plan during a July 23 press conference.

The city of Gary is teaming up with the University of Notre Dame to create a new downtown master plan. Mayor Eddie Melton announced the partnership with the Notre Dame School of Architecture’s Housing and Community Regeneration Initiative during a press conference Tuesday.

The vision and action plan will include design standards for the Broadway corridor, design templates for workforce housing and commercial space and a concept design for a new transit facility. Melton says with the city's blight elimination efforts, the city wants to be intentional about what it decides to rebuild.

The process will include a series of community listening sessions, followed by a weeklong public urban planning session.

Gary Director of Redevelopment Chris Harris says the plan's goal is to attract new businesses and talent — building off of a walkable downtown, with easy access to transportation and the Indiana Dunes.

The Housing & Community Regeneration Initiative has worked with seven communities since 2021, including LaPorte, Kalamazoo and Elkhart. In a press release, the city says Melton's administration began talks with Notre Dame months before he took office in January.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
