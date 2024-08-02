INDOT to hold public meetings on I-80/94 FlexRoad project

Drivers using I-80/94 can learn more about future improvements. The Indiana Department of Transportation has been exploring ways to improve safety and traffic flow along Indiana's busiest interstate corridor, a project it calls FlexRoad.

The project team will provide updates during a pair of public meetings. They'll be held Wednesday, August 14 at the Hammond Sportsplex and Thursday, August 15 at the Irwin Community Center in Homewood, Illinois. Both meetings start at 5:30 p.m., with a presentation at 6:00. INDOT says the meetings will include information on improvements and next steps, as well as a chance for residents to talk one-on-one with members of the project team.

The FlexRoad project looks at 14 miles of I-80/94 between the Bishop Ford and I-65. Potential changes could include dynamic shoulder lanes, variable speed limits and ramp metering, along with interchange upgrades at Broadway and I-65.

