More overnight lane closures planned on I-65

Drivers should be on the lookout for overnight lane closures on I-65. From now through June of 2025, crews will be resurfacing sections of I-65 between U.S. 231 and State Road 14.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane closures will be in place between 8:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. They'll take place in segments of a few miles at a time and in one direction at a time.

INDOT asks drivers to be prepared for changing traffic patterns and to watch for road crews overnight.