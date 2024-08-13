Crown Point plans welcome home parade for Olympian Casey Krueger

An Olympic gold medalist will be welcomed home with a celebration on the Crown Point Square. Casey Krueger was part of the U.S. women's soccer team that defeated Brazil in Saturday's gold medal match. The defender also spent several seasons with the Chicago Red Stars.

On Wednesday, Crown Point is encouraging residents to bring signs to welcome Krueger home, starting at 4:30 p.m. A small parade around the square is scheduled for around 5:15. Krueger will also be honored with a proclamation on the east side of the historic Lake County Courthouse.

The city warns drivers to expect lane restrictions in and around the square while the parade is taking place.