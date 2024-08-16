Pavement marking installation to bring lane closures to Cline Avenue

Lane closures are coming to Cline Avenue near the I-80/94 interchange, starting Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says to watch for daytime lane closures between 15th Avenue and Ridge Road for about three weeks. Crews will be installing permanent pavement markings, following recent concrete and bridge work.

Meanwhile, State Road 8 will close in LaCrosse, just west of U.S. 421, starting as soon as Monday. Crews will be replacing a bridge between LaPorte County Road 1100 West and Genesse Street through early November. INDOT's official detour follows State Road 49, U.S. 30 and U.S. 421.