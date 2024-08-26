Pavement work to bring lane closures to I-65 in Jasper County

Drivers on I-65 can expect morning lane closures in Jasper County. Indiana Department of Transportation crews will be conducting spot paving operations in the northbound lanes, starting as soon as Tuesday.

I-65 will be down to one lane where work is taking place. Work is scheduled for weekdays between 5:00 a.m. and noon through Friday, September 6. After that, work will switch to the southbound lanes.

INDOT says drivers should expect changing traffic patterns and delays during peak times.